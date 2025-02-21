Mohan Majhi meets Vaishnaw; discusses Railway Projects

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi yesterday to discuss key railway infrastructure projects in the state. The meeting focused on the approval of a 250-kilometer new railway line connecting Gopalpur and Rayagada, along with the doubling of the Nuapada-Gunupur-Theruvali line.

Majhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for their support, noting that these projects will boost economic growth in South Odisha. Vaishnaw reiterated the central government’s commitment, citing ongoing initiatives worth ₹73,000 crore, including the development of Amrit Stations and operational Vande Bharat trains.