Southwest Monsoon arrives early in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Bringing respite from scorching heat, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Odisha on Wednesday. The monsoon has touched some parts of southern Odisha today. It is expected that the southwest monsoon will cover more parts of Odisha in the next two to three days.

Today, the Southwest Monsoon covered entire Malkangiri & Koraput districts and some parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha, much ahead of its schedule.

Earlier, the monsoon had made an early onset over Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Odisha will receive above-normal rainfall this season.