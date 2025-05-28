Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Case: Punjilal Meher Sentenced To Life

The sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb case, has met its logical conclusion with the AJD Court in Patnagarh, sentencing accused Punjilal Meher to life imprisonment. Punjilal was foung guilty of all charges under Sections 302, 307, and 201 of the IPC, and the Explosive Substances Act. He was fined Rs 50,000.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The incident took place on February 23, 2018 when a bomb wrapped as a wedding gift exploded, killing deceased Soumya Sekhar and his grandmother Jemamani. Reema had suffered serious injuries in the blast. Punjilal took this extreme step following a dispute with Soumya Sekhar’s mother Sanjukta.

Reema Rani and Soumya Sekhar had got married on February 19, 2018 and received the wedding gift (bomb) in a parcel.