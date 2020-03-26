English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

BMC to launch Mobile Vending; Street Food Vendors to sell Vegetables & Groceries

By TNI Bureau
111

TNI Bureau: In a bid to enforce the lockdown, maintain social distancing and help people avail the essential services, the Bhubanesswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to launch Mobile Vending services in the capital city.

The existing street food vendors will be allowed to sell groceries and vegetables starting from today. They will take the mobile vans to all localities.

Related Posts

Sonia seeks NYAY & deferment of EMIs for 6 Months

Delhi Mohalla Clinic Doctor tests positive for COVID-19; 800…

While the service will be launched today, it will take a few days more to cover all areas.

The BMC has temporarily shifted the Unit I Haat to Rajmahal Chhak and also working on a war footing to enforce social distancing norms at all shops.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!