BMC to launch Mobile Vending; Street Food Vendors to sell Vegetables & Groceries

TNI Bureau: In a bid to enforce the lockdown, maintain social distancing and help people avail the essential services, the Bhubanesswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to launch Mobile Vending services in the capital city.

The existing street food vendors will be allowed to sell groceries and vegetables starting from today. They will take the mobile vans to all localities.

While the service will be launched today, it will take a few days more to cover all areas.

The BMC has temporarily shifted the Unit I Haat to Rajmahal Chhak and also working on a war footing to enforce social distancing norms at all shops.