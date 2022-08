TNI Bureau: Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on August 27, 2022. She was 76.

Her funeral was held yesterday. The above information was tweeted by Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had gone to see Paola Maino who had been ailing for a long time and are still out of India.