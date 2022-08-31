Madrassa demolished in Assam for Terror Link

Insight Bureau: At a time when reports of private madrassas being linked to terror outfits have begun to emerge from the state of Assam, the administration has issued an order to demolish another madrassa located in Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon district. Following the arrest of the accused, Hafijur Rahman Mufti, the police arrived at his shop on the campus of Markazul Muriff Quriana Madrasa under Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon district.

Following this, the Executive Magistrate of North Salmara issued an order citing inappropriate madrassa documents and sheltering an unspecified number of students under a single campus. On Tuesday, the Assam Authorities found several key documents related to Al-Qaeda and the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the madrassa.

The administration’s order states that the institution lacks necessary documents to carry out multipurpose activities on a single campus with multiple buildings pertaining to its existence and operations, as well as an unspecified number of people.

Furthermore, the order states that the madrassa lacked adequate provisions to mitigate any type of potential disaster, and the structures appeared to be in a hazardous condition. As part of the Assam government’s battle against violence operatives in the state, the search operation was carried out in connection with a case under the Matia police station, after which the team seized several key documents from the location, including an ABT leaflet in Bangla and an AQIS logo.

While the entire area was cordoned off, the students were also instructed to return home. Prominently, it was the third madrassa demolished in the state as a result of the government’s massive crackdown on illegal madrassas. The Jamiul Huda Madrassa, run by terror suspect Mufti Mustafa Ahmed, was demolished earlier this month in Moirabari, Assam’s Morigaon district.