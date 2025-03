πŸ”΄ 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Express derails near Nirgundi Railway Station in Odisha. At least one death reported along with several injuries.

πŸ”΄ Special Train to take stranded passengers to their destinations.

πŸ”΄ Helpline Numbers: Bhubaneswar- 8455885999, Cuttack- 8991124238, Khordha Road – 0674-2492245, Bhadrak- 9437443469. Palasa – 9237105480, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road – 9124639558.