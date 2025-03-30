Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Launches Antyodaya Gruha Yojana

Bhawanipatna: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday March 30 launched the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY) in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district.

The project aims to provide pucca houses to marginalized rural families. With a budget of ₹7,550 crore over three years, the scheme targets households excluded from existing housing programs, victims of calamities, displaced persons, differently-abled primary earners, and Forest Rights Act (FRA) beneficiaries.

At a grand event in Srikrushna Nagar Risigaon field, the CM distributed work orders to 50,000 beneficiaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’. The scheme offers ₹1.2 lakh per house, with additional support for toilets, electricity, LPG connections, and drinking water through DBT transfers. Beneficiaries will also receive 90-95 days of paid work under MGNREGA.

Majhi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹617.51 crore, including the Julco Instream Storage Structure in Kesinga (₹68.35 crore) to provide drinking water and irrigation.

Addressing the gathering, he vowed to resolve rural housing issues permanently. Meanwhile, opposition protests in Bhubaneswar intensified as political tensions rise in Kalahandi. Authorities assured strict monitoring for transparency in AGY implementation.