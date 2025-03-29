Odisha’s Khurda Road Division Makes History by Handling 300 Million Tonnes of Freight

Bhubaneswar: In a historic achievement, the Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway (ECoR) has become the first-ever division in the history of Indian Railways to handle a staggering 300 million tonnes (MT) of freight traffic. This feat brings Indian Railways a significant step closer to its ambitious target of 3,000 MT of freight load.

The Khurda Road Division reached this milestone with a freight loading of 160.9 MT and unloading of 139.3 MT, contributing a total traffic movement of 300 MT. .

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This achievement also places Khurda Road at the top among all divisions in India in terms of freight traffic, surpassing even the busiest zones. So far, only four zones — East Coast Railway (ECoR), South East Central Railway (SECR), East Central Railway (ECR), and South Eastern Railway (SER) — have handled more than 300 MT of traffic, making Khurda Road’s performance particularly noteworthy.