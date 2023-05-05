TNI Morning News Headlines – May 05, 2023

➡️ Puri district Collector Samarth Verma and Rayagada district Collector Swadha Dev Singh will tie the knot on May 21.

➡️ Sanjeevani Express for kidney patients on dialysis in Balasore district, first of its kind in Odisha.

➡️ Pushpa 2 director Sukumar reaches Odisha’s Malkangiri, finalises shooting locations.

➡️ India records 3,611 Covid case in the 24 hours; active cases dip to 33,232 from 36,244.

➡️ EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Foreign Ministers of China, Pakistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa.

➡️The first Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2023 falls today, on May 5.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Manipur Violence: Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains.

➡️ 8 people killed, 10 injured in a shooting near a Serbian town.

➡️ Former Punjab Assembly Speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP.

➡️ Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur launched logo, mascot, torch, anthem and jersey of the third edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023.

➡️ IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in Indian Premier League.