TNI Morning News Headlines – May 05, 2023

➡️Puri district Collector Samarth Verma and Rayagada district Collector Swadha Dev Singh will tie the knot on May 21.
➡️Sanjeevani Express for kidney patients on dialysis in Balasore district, first of its kind in Odisha.
➡️Pushpa 2 director Sukumar reaches Odisha’s Malkangiri, finalises shooting locations.
➡️India records 3,611 Covid case in the 24 hours; active cases dip to 33,232 from 36,244.
➡️EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Foreign Ministers of China, Pakistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa.
➡️The first Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2023 falls today, on May 5.
➡️Manipur Violence: Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains.
➡️8 people killed, 10 injured in a shooting near a Serbian town.
➡️Former Punjab Assembly Speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP.
➡️Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur launched logo, mascot, torch, anthem and jersey of the third edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023.
➡️IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in Indian Premier League.
➡️Free trade agreements of Britain with New Zealand and Australia will come into force by May end.
