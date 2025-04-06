“Silent” and “Clueless” Naveen Patnaik faces Massive Revolt

TNI Bureau: With every passing day, the BJD leaders and workers are venting their ire on the state of affairs of the party, with VK Pandian being the prime target. The youth and student leaders are angry too. More and more leaders are coming out in open against Pandian and his Team, accusing of them of selling the BJD.

Surprisingly, Naveen Patnaik remains “silent” and failed to assuage the feelings of the partymen and women, who feel betrayed, neglected and completely helpless. Whatever sympathy was there with Pandian, seems to be lost forever with Waqf Bill fiasco.

Is Naveen “clueless” and unable to lead the party now? He is set to face a massive revolt, which he won’t be able to crush this time. Forget about ‘Biju Legacy’, we will see the end of ‘Naveen Legacy’ soon.