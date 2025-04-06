CM Departs for Delhi to Participate in Odisha Investors’ Meet and MoU Signing Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has left for New Delhi, where he will hold significant discussions aimed at propelling Odisha towards greater industrial advancement and economic growth.

During this two-day event, the Chief Minister will engage with various stakeholders and industry leaders, sharing his vision for Odisha’s future and highlighting the reforms and initiatives undertaken by the state government to foster a conducive environment for investments.

The state will sign some key MoUs that will not only strengthen the current industrial ecosystem but will also attract significant investments that will create jobs and spur economic development in our state.

According to a release from the CM’s office, MoUs will be signed with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Petronet LNG, and Indian Strategic Petrochemical Reserves Ltd, among others.

With the agenda to attract diverse industrial investments to the state, the CM will visit the facility of HCL Tech campus in Noida.

In addition, he will also be engaged in one-on-one meetings with influential industry captains from diverse sectors, where he will discuss potential partnerships that can further enhance Odisha’s industrial landscape.

The CM is likely to return on 9th April.