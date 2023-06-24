Siddaramaiah enters office through door closed for ‘Vastu defect’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his bold decisions against blind beliefs and superstitions, on Saturday made his entry and exit through the south door of his office at Vidhana Soudha which had been long closed for “Vastu reasons”.

Chief Minister’s Office sources said that earlier CMs feared entering through the door as ‘Vastu’ experts maintained that movement through this door would affect their political careers.

Siddaramaiah, while entering his office, noticed that the south door is closed and inquired from the staff about the reason for this. As the staff explained the ‘Vastu’ reasons, he laughed and directed the staff to open the door then and there. He stood there until the door was opened and entered through the door and chaired the meetings.

He came out from the same south door and claimed that if there is concern towards people, honesty in character, dedication in duty, the concept of being auspicious and inauspicious times and places are immaterial.

“The south door of the CM’s office was closed for five years due to ‘Vastu’ problem. I got it opened, made my entry and exit through this door. There is no good ‘Vastu’ if there is proper lighting and ventilation. If our conduct and words are honest, everything will be a blessing. Let the blessings of people be on me,” Siddaramaiah stressed.

The development has raised a debate in the state over ‘Vastu’ and progressive thinkers have welcomed and appreciated the move by the Chief Minister. (IANS)