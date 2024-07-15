TNI Morning News Headlines – July 15, 2024

➡️Bahuda Jatra 2024 Updates: ‘Pahandi’ of Holy Trinity will be carried out at around 12 PM. Pulling of chariots scheduled at 4 PM. ‘Pahandi’ of Lord Sudarshan begins ahead of schedule.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Updates: All ornaments of outer Ratna Bhandar shifted. Inner Ratna Bhandar door opened after breaking the locks. A new date will be fixed to transfer the valuables to a temporary strong room inside the temple.
➡️Cuttack private hospital fire mishap: 7-day-old baby dies during treatment.
➡️A CRPF jawan was killed and three other injured by suspected militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world leader with the largest following on the social media platform X, surpassing 100 million followers.
➡️Elgar Parishad case: SC refuses to grant interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap.
➡️Over 3 lakh devotees perform Amarnath Yatra in 16 days.
➡️Seven Naxalites were arrested in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
➡️Six killed, eight injured as bus collides with truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway.
➡️Piyush Goyal in Switzerland; European Free Trade Association (EFTA) aims to increase the stock of foreign direct investments in India by USD 100 billion in the next 15 years.
➡️Sensex climbs 290.46 points to 80,809.80 in early trade; Nifty rallies 95.85 points to hit new record peak of 24,598.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.55 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Australian PM to welcome King Charles, Queen Camilla for official visit.
➡️China’s economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual rate in the last quarter: Reports.
➡️Argentina win Copa America, beat Colombia 1-0 in the finals.
➡️Spain won a record-breaking fourth European Championship, defeating England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin.
