Odisha Covid Analysis – October 15, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 467 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 66 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.77%.  404 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

60,036 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,279.

Khordha reported 221 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 67 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 15, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 467
🔶 0-18 years – 66
🔶 New Deaths – 5
🔶 New Recoveries – 404
🔶 Samples Tested – 60,036 (64,377  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.77% (0.81%  Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (221) and Cuttack (67).

🔷 New Deaths  – Nabarangapur (3) & Khordha (2).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20952333
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1034276
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1020645
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5299
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,279.

