Series of Crime against Women rock Odisha in the last 24 Hours

TNI Bureau: Series of crime against women has rocked Odisha in the last 24 hours raising serious questions over the safety and security of girls and women in the state. The crime against women and girls reported in the last 14 hours includes two cases of gangrape, one each in Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts of the state.

In Jajpur, a minor girl who was undergoing training at Jajpur Hockey Stadium for the last two years was gangraped by her coach and two of his associates.

As alleged by the girl, she was forcefully taken to a lodge by her coach and two of his associates where sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, police detained all the accused persons for interrogation.

In the second such incident, a girl was gangraped by two youths in Chandagarh area under Jagatsinghpur town police limits last night. The 18-year-old girl was gang-raped while returning home after attending the birthday celebration of her relative.

While the victim is currently undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, police have arrested one of the accused persons and search is underway to nab the second accused.

Likewise, a truck driver was arrested by Malkangiri police on charges of raping a minor girl last night at National Highway 326 near Bija Ghati. The gir was rapes while she was returning home after her friend’s birthday celebration.

This apart, police detained the math teacher along with the Principal of PN High School in Balasore district for allegedly misbehaving with a class 9 girl student.

In Nayagarh district too, a young woman consumed pesticides in police station premises alleging police inaction against the youth who kept physical relationship with her on pretext of marriage and later declined.

Incident in Itamati police station premises. Referred to Nayagarh Medical College in critical condition and then Bhubaneswar. Statement of young woman who consumed poison after not getting justice from police.

A man was also arrested in Rambha police station area of Ganjam district for having sexual relations with a woman with the assurance to marry her but later forsook her.

Two youths also were arrested in Puri for allegedly harassing three women near Samanga Parking Road last evening. Efforts by police underway to nab four other accused persons who absconded when cops initiated an investigation into the matter.