Manmohan Samal goes to Delhi amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal went to New Delhi this morning amid the on-going speculations over the state cabinet reshuffle.

The safron party’s State president visited New Delhi just a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan met Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Samal’s Delhi visit just a day after the meeting of Majhi and Harichandan with the Governor has fuelled speculation over the expansion of Odisha Cabinet.

If sources are to believed, Samal is likely to meet party’s several high command in the national capital and discuss various issues, including the party’s organisational setup and possible reshuffle of the state cabinet.

However, only time will clarify the reason of Samal’s visit to New Delhi and the subject of his discussion with the central leaders.