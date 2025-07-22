TNI Morning News Headlines – July 22, 2025

📌Odisha Government launches a crackdown on illegal petrol sales in plastic bottles.
📌A minor girl ‘raped’ in Malkangiri district while she had gone out on Sunday evening to attend a friend’s birthday celebration.; truck driver detained.
📌Young girl ‘gangraped’ under the Sadar police limits in Jagatsingpur district, 1 accused arrested.
📌Two convicts with death sentences in 2017 triple murder case acquitted due to insufficient evidence in Angul district.
📌Exclusion of Paika Rebellion from Class 8 textbook: NCERT clarified that Paika Bidroha will be featured in forthcoming Second Volume of the textbook ‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond’.
📌7/11 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay High Court acquits all 12 accused sentenced for conspiring and executing a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai that killed 187 people.
📌Supreme Court to hear plea challenging acquittal of accused in 7/11 Train blasts case.
📌Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday became the third vice president to have resigned mid-term.
📌Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Haryana’s Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.
📌Hyderabad: ED summons 4 actors in online betting linked PMLA case.
📌Indian-American economist Gita Gopinath to step down from IMF in August, set to rejoin Harvard.
📌Sensex climbs 337.83 points to 82,538.17 in early trade; Nifty up 91.3 points to 25,182.
📌Rupee rises 5 paise to 86.26 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Death toll from crash of Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet into a school building in Dhaka rises to 27. From all 25 of them are children.
