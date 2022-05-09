Sensex gains 365 pts, Nifty closes at 16,300

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 365 points or 0.67 per cent to close at 54,471, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 109 points or 0.67 per cent down to settle at 16,302.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished weak as Nifty Midcap 100 slumped 1.78 per cent and small-cap dived 2.12 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Reliance Industries was the top loser as the stock cracked 4.30 per cent to ₹ 2,508. Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were also among the losers.