Bulldozers run in Assam on houses of ‘Arsonists’

Insight Bureau: One day later, after a mob torched a police station in Assam’s Nagaon district, bulldozers have destroyed homes of several people those are suspected of being involved in the arson.

The police station was set on fire following the alleged death of Safiqul Islam, a local fishmonger.

The Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh justified the demolitions by saying the families entered the country by purchasing the land pattas with forged documents. However, locals dismissed the claims of the police.

At least, seven people are arrested in connection with the violence and 14 to 15 locals are detained.

Islam had died in police custody, prodding angry reactions from local residents who allegedly torched the police station.

Further, the DGP said Safiqul’s death in custody will be scrutinized by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The ruling party also welcomed the decision to carry out the “evacuation drill against the invaders”.

Since the BJP government returned to power last year, there have been several evictions and house demolitions in the state, including one in September in Gorukhuti, Darrang district, in which two people were shot dead.

Not long ago, the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Office led by Amit Shah, was attacked for demolishing Muslim homes and properties in Delhi after an illegal religious commitment by Hindus fueled communal tensions in India’s national capital Had led.