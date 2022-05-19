Sensex dives 1400 pts, Nifty closes at 15,800

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,416 points or 2.61 per cent to close at 52,792, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 431 points or 2.65 per cent down to settle at 15,809.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 tumbled 2.99 per cent and small-cap slumped 2.68 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, HCL Tech was the top Nifty loser. Wipro, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards.

On the 30-share BSE index, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Titan, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top losers.