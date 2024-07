TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist Nirmal Panda passed away owing to heart attack this afternoon. He was in his 40s. Nirmal was rushed to Mahanga Hospital where he was declared dead.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Nirmal is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Hailing from Mahanga, Nirmal Panda worked with leading newspapers such as Dharitri and Prameya and was known for his political reporting. He was working with a web portal during his demise.