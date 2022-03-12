Senior Journalist Akshaya Padhi passes away

By Sagar Satapathy
Akshaya Padhi Journalist
192

Insight Bureau: Senior Journalist from Odisha, Akshaya Kumar Padhi passes away at the age of 51. He lost a prolonged battle with cancer.

Akshaya, who hailed from Keonjhar, was working with Kalinga TV since its inception in April 2015. Earlier, he was with OTV from 2003 till 2015.

Related Posts

Ukraine War could raise Food Prices by 20%: UN

News Alert: Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Akshaya is survived by his wife and a son. He had celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary on December 3, 2021.

Senior Journalist Bhakta Tripathy remembers Akshaya as a humble and friendly person who never shied away from helping others. “It’s a terrible loss for our media fraternity, which is witnessing a series of such unfortunate incidents in the recent months,” he added.

Akshaya Padhi Journalist Keonjhar

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.