Senior Journalist Akshaya Padhi passes away

Insight Bureau: Senior Journalist from Odisha, Akshaya Kumar Padhi passes away at the age of 51. He lost a prolonged battle with cancer.

Akshaya, who hailed from Keonjhar, was working with Kalinga TV since its inception in April 2015. Earlier, he was with OTV from 2003 till 2015.

Akshaya is survived by his wife and a son. He had celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary on December 3, 2021.

Senior Journalist Bhakta Tripathy remembers Akshaya as a humble and friendly person who never shied away from helping others. “It’s a terrible loss for our media fraternity, which is witnessing a series of such unfortunate incidents in the recent months,” he added.