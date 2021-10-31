Schools for Class 1-7 Students to reopen in Odisha after Diwali

Earlier, physical mode of teaching for the class 8 students had resumed across the State from October 25.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  With decline of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the schools for the students of Class 1 to 7 will reopen after Diwali, informed the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday.

While talking to newsmen, the Minister said that the classes will resume in a phased manner across the State and the State Government will come up with a final decision in this regard very soon.

