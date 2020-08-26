Schools & Colleges in Odisha to remain closed till Durga Puja Holidays

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that all schools and colleges in the State will remain closed till the Durga Puja Holidays in view of Coronavirus Pandemic.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the concerns of students as well as their parents.

In addition, the CM stressed on the need for the revival of rural economy. More loans will be provided to boost the economy, he said. Focus will be on MSME, Agriculture, Pisciculture, Animal Husbandry and SHGs.

In order to provide adequate income to the SHG Women, masks can be purchased from MLA LAD Funds. Banks will ensure to provide hassle-free loans to the SHGs.

The CM has expressed satisfaction over the high testing in Odisha as well as declining positivity and mortality rates. He also asked the officials to increase ICU facilities at Covid Hospitals.

All pending dues of the deceased Covid Warriors will be cleared by coming Friday, announces the CM.