Naveen speaks to Modi; seeks postponement of JEE, NEET Exams

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of JEE (Mains) and NEET Examinations in view of Corona Pandemic and prevailing flood situation in several parts of the State.

Students may face difficulties in appearing the exams, the CM told the PM.

Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik had written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking postponement of the JEE, NEET Exams.

The JEE (Main) and NEET, 2020 tests for admission into the technical and medical courses are scheduled to be held on 1-6 September and 13th September, 2020 respectively.

Despite objections from several quarters, Centre has not budged from its stand. Some political parties are planning to approach the Supreme Court on this matter.