Odisha records highest single-day recovery of 3343 Covid-19 cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 3343 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 62813. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for four days in a row.

A record number of 732 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Sundargarh (261), Bhadrak (245), Ganjam (238) and Rayagada (217).

While Odisha has so far reported 87602 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 27638.

➡️3343 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 26.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 62813.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (732), Sundargarh (261), Bhadrak (245), Ganjam (238), Rayagada (217), Cuttack (181), Balasore (155), Sambalpur (127), Puri (121), Koraput (119), Mayurbhanj (112), Sonepur (103), Boudh (84), Bargarh (78), Kandhamal (68), Bolangir (65), Nayagarh (60), Kalahandi (56), Malkangiri (54), Dhenkanal (49), Nabarangpur (36), Keonjhar (34), Jajapur (32), Gajapati (27), Anugul (22), Jharsuguda (20), Kendrapara (19), Jagatsinghpur (16), Nuapada (11) and Deogarh (1).

