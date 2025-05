SC orders SIT probe into Vijay Shah’s remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court ordered SIT probe against BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for his remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi.

🔴 Supreme Court orders SIT probe against BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi.

🔴 SC rejects Shah’s apology; directs him to join the probe.

🔴 Entire Nation is ashamed of you, Supreme Court tells Vijay Shah.

🔴 Pressure mounts on BJP to sack him from Madhya Pradesh Cabinet.