TNI Evening News Headlines – May 19, 2025

➡️Armoured Vehicle Rakshak deployed at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri to boost Security.
➡️Drone spotted flying over the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar between 5:15 PM and 5:30.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held 10th public grievance hearing session in a newly arranged chamber near Capital Nursery in Unit 2, Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to chair key meeting on Polavaram Project with CMs of 4 States including Odisha on May 28.
➡️Cyclonic circulation active over Bay of Bengal; Orange and Yellow warning alert for thunderstorms till May 26: IMD.
➡️BJD MP Sasmit Patra will be part of all-party delegations that will represent India’s firm stance on terrorism at the international level.
➡️Supreme Court orders SIT probe against Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi.
➡️Supreme Court dismissed Vodafone, Airtel, and Tata Teleservices’ pleas for waiving adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
➡️CDS General Anil Chauhan visited Suratgarh Military Station (Rajasthan) & Naliya Air Force Station (Gujarat), two strategically important military bases in the forward area.
➡️NIA arrests accused in 2024 attack on Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Manipur.
➡️LoC Akhnoor Sector, J&K: Indian Army demonstrated upgraded L-70 Air Defence Gun and Indian Army’s indigenous ‘Akashteer’ system.
➡️Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs unanimously condemns trolling of Foreign Secy Vikram Misri.
➡️Allahabad High Court upholds survey order of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal issued by trial court.
➡️Bangladesh’s leading actress Nusraat Faria, who portrayed former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in a film, sent to jail.
➡️Government is unlikely to extend the commercial airline IndiGo’s leasing agreement with Turkish Airlines.
➡️US initiate action to impose visa restrictions on owners and senior officials of the travel agencies.
