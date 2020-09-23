MP Sujeet Kumar urges Centre to reduce GST on Kendu Leaves

TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar has raised the issue of reduction of the GST on Kendu Leaves (Tendu Leaves).

The BJD MP had urged the Centre to reduce the GST on Kendu Leaves from 18% to 5%.

There are over 1 crore kendu leaf pluckers engaged in the trade across the Country including around 10 lakh from Odisha and the socio-economic development of the tribal and economically-weaker sections is linked to the kendu leaf trade.