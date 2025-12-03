Sasmit Patra demands Inclusion of 5 Tribal Languages in 8th Schedule

TNI Bureau: BJD MP Sasmit Patra in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded the inclusion of five tribal languages such as Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Kui and Saora languages in 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Addressing the Upper House, Dr. Patra emphasized that these languages are spoken in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and some parts of Telangana. Their recognition is essential for preserving India’s linguistic and cultural diversity and upholding the constitutional commitment to protect the rights of Scheduled Tribes.

Dr. Patra pointed out that there is a long pending demand of millions of tribal people of Odisha and across India for the inclusion of five important languages in 8th Schedule of the Constitution. The then Government of Odisha had written several times in this regard to the Union Government.