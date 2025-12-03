TNI Evening News Headlines – December 03, 2025

📌CHSE Odisha +2 exams to commence on February 18, continue till March 21.
📌Odisha Government constitutes High-Level Committee led by Ashok Tripathy to address Teachers’ demands.
📌A team of expert doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital reaches in Malkangiri district to provide quality healthcare services under Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva Yojana.
📌Odisha Government delegates mandi-related responsibilities to ministers for each district to ensure smoother paddy procurement operations.
📌Odisha Government abolishes imprisonment for gambling and replaced it with monetary penalties.
📌Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit charges Rs 1.6 crore as Odisha handloom brand ambassador: Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta tells Assembly.
📌India vs SA match at Barabati Stadium: Ticket sale to begin from 9 am on December 5. For the first time, iron barricades have been installed to streamline queues.
📌Calcutta High Court restores 32,000 West Bengal teacher jobs.
📌President of Russia, Vladimir Putin to visit India tomorrow; India, Russia likely to discuss advanced variants of BrahMos missiles.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in New Delhi, tomorrow.
📌Chhattisgarh: 3 DRG jawans, 2 jawans injured, 7 Maoists killed in Bijapur clash.
📌Lok Sabha passes Bill to levy excise duty on tobacco and related products.
📌38 IndiGo flights are cancelled from Delhi airport due to technical issues.
📌IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli hits his second century of the series, his 84th International century and 53rd in ODI century. India 275-3 in 38 overs.
📌India pacer Mohit Sharma retires from all forms of cricket.
📌India’s squad for T20I series against South Africa announced.
