Odisha Works Dept Repeats; ‘Information Still Being Collected’

TNI Bureau: The Works Department of the Odisha Government has once again responded to Bhawanipatna MLA Sagar Charan Das’s question by saying that information on the state’s expenditure for hoardings, repainting, and barriers is “still being collected.” The same reply was given in two consecutive sessions after queries were raised about the total spending on these activities.

The BJP-led state government has been actively repainting public spaces and putting up hoardings, but has still not been able to state how much it is spending on these projects. They argue that the government appears to be unsure of its own expenses and direction.

The Works Department has not indicated when the complete expenditure details will be made available.