‘Sambad’ Publisher Bijay Patnaik dies of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Veteran Journalist and Publisher of ‘Sambad’ Daily, Bijay Kumar Patnaik has passed away at the age of 62. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Bijay Patnaik, a popular name in Odisha media, is survived by his wife and a son, who recently got married.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to sources, Bijay Patnaik was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last one month. His condition deteriorated today and he breathed his last.

Bijay Patnaik was associated with the Sambad Daily since its inception in October 1984. He was also known as Social Activist.