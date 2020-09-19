TNI Morning News Headlines – September 19, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single day spike of 4209 Covid-19 cases including 2441 quarantin and 1768 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 175550.

👉 Odisha conducts 48075 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 39,657 Antigen, 8271 RT-PCR & 147 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 682.

👉 41 Shops closed, 2,833 people fined in the last 24 hours for violating COVID-19 Guidelines in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Rajya Sabha passes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020.

👉 Chopper scam: CBI files charge sheet against Christian Michel, Rajiv Saxena.

👉 Normal functioning of Orissa High Court suspended till Oct 9.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases & 1,247 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda Terrorists fom Kerala, West Bengal.

👉 3 LeT terrorists arrested by a joint team of security forces from Rajouri district of Jammu region.

👉 Indian Premier League (IPL) begins with hope and excitement.

World News

👉 Global coronavirus cases top 30.3 million, Death toll now at 950344.