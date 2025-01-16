Saif Ali Khan Attacked; admitted to Hospital

TNI Bureau: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by an intruder at his house in Mumbai.

The actor has been rushed to the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre and underwent a surgery. The surgery lasted for about 2 hours. Saif sustained six wounds, with two serious injuries, including one near his spine.

As per report, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra West home at 2:30 AM. He confronted the intruder, leading to a face-off.