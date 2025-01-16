TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2025

➡️Rituals of Lord Lingaraj resume after the dispute between the servitor groups of Lingraj Temple in Bhubaneswar resolved.
➡️Repair work of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar to resume today.
➡️Yellow warning of dense fog and poor visibility issued for January 17 for the the districts of Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.
➡️ISRO successfully docks two satellites in space. India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking.
➡️Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi receive Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Death toll in mysterious deaths in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district rises to 15.
➡️Maha Kumbh Goes Global as 21-member team from 10 countries all set to take holy dip.
➡️Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai district on the occassion of Kaanum Pongal.
➡️Actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra home, critically admitted to hospital in Mumbai. Three detained working in in Saif Ali Khan’s house.
➡️US removes three Indian nuclear entities from export control list.
➡️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied media reports claiming that Hamas had given final approval to a ceasefire-for-hostage deal.
➡️US President Joe Biden delivers farewell address to the Nation.
