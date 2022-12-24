RT-PCR Must For International Arrivals From these Countries; Read Details

In the midst of news of a massive Covid-19 outbreak in China, the Indian Government took steps to prevent an outbreak in the country. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, announced on Saturday that RT-PCR tests will be required for international visitors from South Asian countries.

“For international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand, an RT-PCR test will be required. If any passenger from these countries is found to be symptomatic or tests positive for Covid19 upon arrival, he or she will be quarantined “Dr Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, stated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all States/UTs to ensure a functional & regular supply of medical oxygen for COVID19 pandemic management to deal with any possible crisis.