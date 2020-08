Bhubaneswar reports 330 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: ย Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 330 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 8261. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 8,000 marks today.

๐Ÿ‘‰ Out of the 330 new cases, 139 cases have been reported from quarantine while 191 are local contact cases.

๐Ÿ‘‰ 6 cases each from CS Pur, BDA Colony and IRC Village have been tested positive for ย COVID-19.

๐Ÿ‘‰ 9 employees of a Private Hospital, 2 Bank staff ย and 1 Fire staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

๐Ÿ‘‰ As many as 185 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

๐Ÿ‘‰ 8 cases of Nayapalli area and 8 cases of Niladri Vihar slum have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 26):

๐Ÿ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases โ€“ 8261

๐Ÿ‘‰ Recovered Cases โ€“4911

๐Ÿ‘‰ Deceased – 35

๐Ÿ‘‰ Active Cases โ€“3306