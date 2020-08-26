Bhubaneswar reports 330 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 330 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 8261. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 8,000 marks today.

👉 Out of the 330 new cases, 139 cases have been reported from quarantine while 191 are local contact cases.

👉 6 cases each from CS Pur, BDA Colony and IRC Village have been tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 9 employees of a Private Hospital, 2 Bank staff and 1 Fire staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 185 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 cases of Nayapalli area and 8 cases of Niladri Vihar slum have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 26):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 8261

👉 Recovered Cases –4911

👉 Deceased – 35

👉 Active Cases –3306