Road Safety Awareness Programme for Bhubaneswar Slums

TNI Bureau: During the ongoing National Road Safety Month 2021, the Commissionerate of Traffic Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, in association with Jai Odisha, yesterday organized a road safety awareness program, focusing on raising awareness among slum leaders, thus enabling them to create awareness in their respective slums.

140 slum leaders from 33 slums under Mancheswar police station attended the program yesterday. Kishore Kumar Panigrahi (ADCP, Traffic Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack) was the Chief Guest at the event, which was also attended by Anil Kumar Mishra (ADCP) and Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Founder of Jai Odisha.

Stalin Biswal (SI, Mancheswar Police Station) and Akash Das Nayak (Cine Star and Social Worker) were also present and helped create awareness among the people.

Reiterating the commitment of conducting road safety awareness programs in all 400 slums in Bhubaneswar under the supervision of the Commissionerate of Police till February 14, Rudra Narayan Samantaray said “Our main goal is to make Smart City Bhubaneswar a safe city with road safety and traffic awareness”.