RLD Chief Ajit Singh dies of Covid 19

TNI Bureau: Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Ajit Singh passes away due to Covid-19 complications. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 82.

Ajit Singh, the political stalwart from Western Uttar Pradesh, had tested positive for Coronavirus on April 20.

The sad news was shared by his son and former MP Jayant Chaudhary on Twitter. Ajit Singh, a seven-time MP from Lok Sabha, was the son of renowned farmer leader and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986. There was no looking back after that. He was associated with Lok Dal Janata Party, Janata Dal, Congress and allied with BJP & Samajwadi Party later.

Ajit Singh was the Union Minister of industry in the VP Singh Government. Later, he joined the PV Narasimha Rao Government, but resigned in 1996.

Ajit Singh’s RLD joined the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government in 2001. He was part of the NDA Government till May 2003 and served as the Union Agriculture Minister.

Ajit Singh joined the UPA later. He was the Minister of Civil Aviation in Manmohan Singh Government from 2011 to 2014. He lost the 2016 assembly polls to Sanjeev Balyan of BJP in Muzaffarnagar.

Ajit Singh had won elections from Baghpat Lok Sabha seat in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2009. He finished third in 2014 polls.