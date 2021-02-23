Rise of Aam Aadmi Party in Surat Civic Polls

TNI Bureau: On the expected lines, BJP has swept the Gujarat Civic Polls by winning all 6 Municipal Corporations – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Rajkot. Congress suffered its worst defeat ever.

However, the most interesting results came from Surat, the city of merchants and traders. BJP retained Surat by winning 93 seats, while the Congress Party drew blank in the 120-member Civic Body.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured second spot by winning 27 seats and emerged as a strong force at the cost of Congress.

Political analysts hailed AAP’s victory in Gujarat and predict that it may replace Congress across the state in future and emerge as the No. 2 party.

The AAP had given a lot of efforts in Surat with its volunteers carrying out door-to-door campaign. Several educated, qualified youth have joined the party in the recent months.