Rise of Aam Aadmi Party in Surat Civic Polls
Aam Aadmi Party replaces Congress as No. 2 Party in Surat Municipal Corporation
TNI Bureau: On the expected lines, BJP has swept the Gujarat Civic Polls by winning all 6 Municipal Corporations – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Rajkot. Congress suffered its worst defeat ever.
However, the most interesting results came from Surat, the city of merchants and traders. BJP retained Surat by winning 93 seats, while the Congress Party drew blank in the 120-member Civic Body.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured second spot by winning 27 seats and emerged as a strong force at the cost of Congress.
Political analysts hailed AAP’s victory in Gujarat and predict that it may replace Congress across the state in future and emerge as the No. 2 party.
The AAP had given a lot of efforts in Surat with its volunteers carrying out door-to-door campaign. Several educated, qualified youth have joined the party in the recent months.
Meanwhile, to mark AAP’s promising show in Surat Civic Polls, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to hold a victory road show in Surat on 26th February at 10 AM.
