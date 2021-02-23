WATCH: Trailer of Odia Film ‘Kalira Atita’

Trailer of Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ released

By Sagarika Satapathy
Official Trailer of 'Kalira Atita' by Nilamadhab Panda
TNI Bureau:  The official trailer of the Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ (Yesterday’s Past) is released on Tuesday.

Starring Pitobash Tripathy, the film is based on the impact of climate change and how it impacts a man who lost his family and home due to devastation caused by climate change.

Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, Kalira Atita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director, among others.

It was earlier screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

