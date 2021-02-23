TNI Evening News Headlines- February 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approves Works department’s design for Odia University at Van Vidyalaya in Satyabadi in Puri dist.

➡️ Odisha CM announced a slew of development projects for development of Pipli & Delanga Block of Puri district.

➡️ Odisha Government warns health care and frontline workers that they will not be entitled to get any Government benefits like free treatment & death benefits if they don’t get themselves vaccinated.

➡️ Air pollutants in 7 cities – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Angul, Talcher, Rourkela and Kalinganagar of Odisha at alarming level, informed Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha at Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Former BJD MLA Debendra Kanhar and his associate were arrested in connection with a loot case in Phulbani area of Kandhamal district today.

➡️ Baripada ex-MLA Bimal Lochan Das passes away following heart attack.He was 86.

➡️ Odisha Maritime Bill passed in the State Assembly.

➡️ There are 123708 homeless families in urban areas across the State: Minister Pratap Jena in Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Odisha team defeated Delhi team in All India Leg Cricket Championship at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

India News

➡️ Centre approves capital acquisition proposals of various weapons and equipment including 118 Arjun tanks worth Rs 13,700 crore.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 6218 new COVID 19 cases, 5869 recoveries and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Night curfew imposed in Aurangabad of Maharashtra till March 8.

➡️ 39 students, 5 employees of hostel test coronavirus positive in Maharashtra’s Latur city.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Kerala reports 4,034 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Toolkit case: Session Court of Patiala House Court allows the bail plea of Disha Ravi.

➡️ 187 individuals detected with UK strain, 6 with South African strain and 1 with Brazilian strain till date in India, informed Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind accepts resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind attends 3rd convocation ceremony of central university of Gujarat.

➡️ Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction; saying Imposing restrictions of inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to instructions of Govt of India.

➡️ Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls.

➡️ BJP wins 93 out of 120 seats, AAP bags 27 seats in Surat municipal polls, Congress fails to open account.

➡️ 5 farmers from each UP village will fast for 8 hours daily seeking withdrawal of farm laws.

World News

➡️ Nepal Supreme Court decides to reinstate the House of Representatives; orders to summon the House within 13 days.

➡️ Facebook to restore Australia News feed after deal with Government on Law.

➡️ Britain bans non-essential international travel till 17 May.

➡️ WHO agrees compensation fund for serious COVAX vaccine side effects.

➡️ Former US President Donald Trump slams Supreme Court for not shielding his tax records.