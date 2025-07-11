Revealed: 5 BJD MPs had voted in favour of Waqf Bill

TNI Bureau: As per the latest Rajya Sabha records, 5 out of 7 BJD MPs had voted in favour of the NDA-sponsored Waqf Amendment Bill. Only Munna Khan had voted against the bill while Debasish Samantaray was not present in the House when the voting took place.

In total, 127 MPs had voted in favour of the bill while 95 MPs voted against. There was no abstention.

The latest revelation yet again exposed the “nexus” between BJD and BJP at the national level. Naveen Patnaik’s “conscience call” theory won’t hold water while it will alienate the Muslim Community from the party further.