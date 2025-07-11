Private Buses to resume service from Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: All private buses will resume their services across Odisha from tomorrow, informed Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association president Loknath Pani.

According to Pani, the association held a meeting today in Puri during which they decided to run their buses as per their schedule as the ongoing protest of the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha has not only affected them financially but also to the people of the state as they are not able to travel.

As the drivers’ indefinite cease work agitation is still in force, the bus association requested the State government to provide them security so that untoward incidents can be avoided and they will be able to provide smooth and hustle-free services to the passengers from tomorrow.

Notably, the drivers’ strike over the fulfillment of their seven-point charter of demands reached fourth day today.