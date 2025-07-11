Odisha BJP sharply responds to Rahul Gandhi

TNI Bureau: The BJP Odisha has sharply responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the saffron party and Odisha government on different issues at the Samvidhan Samabesha in Bhubaneswar today.

Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo termed Rahul Gandhi’s rally as a desperate bid of the Congress party to mask its repeated electoral losses. The rally was not about saving the Constitution, it was about shielding themselves (Congress leaders) from defeat with borrowed slogans. Odisha under PM Narendra Modi is ensuring people-first and transparent governance, he said.

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of corporate influence in Rath Jatra and delay in pulling of chariots for Adani Family, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan clarified that the delay of pulling of chariots occurred only because Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja took several turns as the devotees never pull it in a disciplined manner and not because of Adani.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said that in a democracy every political party has the right to target its opponent. So, Rahul Gandhi came and criticized but I am unaware of the data based on which he criticized. I too don’t know about what information the Odisha Congress had given him. It is the Congress party which bloodied the Constitution and put country’s democracy in threat. Rahul’s posturing resembled “a cat seeking pilgrimage after devouring hundreds of mice,” Pujari slammed.

Similarly, BJP MP Pradip Purohit cornered Rahul saying that people are not in a position to even listen to Rahul anymore. Referencing past incidents like the Chhabirani case, Purohit said, “Congress ruled Odisha for decades, yet failed to uphold justice.”

BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal slammed the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi. “Congress is not in a position to come to power in Odisha. It does not have any existence here. They have no acceptability here. They should know that nothing happens in Odisha against the wishes of Lord Jagannath”, he added.