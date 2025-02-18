‘Retired Politician’ Achyuta Samanta targeted by All Parties

TNI Bureau: Former BJD MP and KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta, now retired from active politics, has been targeted by political leaders across party line, following the tragic suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT University. It is worth noting that Samanta maintained good relations with almost all parties and their leaders. But, the incident, which involved allegations of harassment and forced eviction of protesting Nepali students, has sparked widespread outrage, leading to sharp reactions from political leaders.

While BJP MLA Babu Singh demanded Samanta’s arrest, BJD leaders also criticized his role and called for a judicial probe into the mismanagement. Congress MLA Tara Prasad also raised the issue in the state assembly. The controversy has tarnished Odisha’s reputation, with critics alleging that Samanta’s instructions contributed to the mishandling of the crisis, intensifying calls for accountability.