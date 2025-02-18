Two Incidents bring Global Shame to Odisha

TNI Bureau: In Odisha, two major incidents recently, have drawn global criticism and raised serious questions about state management. A floodlight failure at Barabati Stadium during an India-England ODI disrupted play for 30 minutes, prompting a show cause notice to the Odisha Cricket Association. It sparked global outrage too.

Meanwhile, the tragic suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT University, amid allegations of mismanagement and forced eviction of Nepali students, has sparked protests and diplomatic concern from Nepal. Authorities are now under pressure to investigate both cases thoroughly, as these incidents have tarnished Odisha’s reputation and highlighted serious lapses in the system. Pressure is mounting on Mohan Majhi government not to show any leniency towards the guilty in both cases.