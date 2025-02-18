TNI Evening News Headlines – February 18, 2025

➡️KIIT University girl student’s death: Students continue protests at the University, hold candlelight march.
➡️KIIT University Tension: 5 persons including 3 directors and 2 security guards arrested.
➡️Nepal girl’s death: Odisha government constitutes High-Level Fact Finding Committee.
➡️Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapada likely to experience rainfall tomorrow: IMD.
➡️Odisha Congress’ Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri Jagannath Temple begins.
➡️Odisha IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi resigns following CBI raid at his residence in a bribery case.
➡️Cop arrested for murdering 10-year-old boy after abducting him in Jharkhand’s Latehar district.
➡️Gujarat Local Body Election 2025: BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat; secures 60 municipalities and Junagadh Corporation.
➡️Ramzan: Muslim employees in Andhra Pradesh permitted to leave their offices/schools one hour early from 2nd March to 30th March.
➡️Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu dropped from world number 13 to 15.
➡️Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh win top honours at Sportstar Aces Awards 2025.
➡️Indian women’s hockey team loses 3-4 to Spain in their FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi, Amir of Qatar hold talks. India, Qatar aim to double trade to USD 28 billion over next five years.
➡️US, Russia to name Teams for negotiating ending conflict in Ukraine.
